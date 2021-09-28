A Friend of Johnny Depp on the Actor’s Reaction to Being Cancelled.

Last week, while collecting a lifetime achievement award at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Johnny Depp made headlines by saying that “no one is safe” from cancel culture.

“The many movements that came out, I’m sure with the greatest of intentions,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star stated during a news conference. “However, it’s gotten so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe.”

After his former wife Amber Heard went public with domestic abuse claims against him, Depp lost a libel action against The Sun newspaper, which called him a wife-beater.

Depp was “asked to resign” from his position in Fantastic Beasts 3 following the court battle, and the actor has subsequently claimed that he is being shunned by Hollywood.

Greg Ellis, Depp’s buddy and Pirates of the Caribbean co-star, has revealed some details about the 58-year-old actor’s fall from grace.

“Given the nature of family law and the public’s insatiable thirst for knowledge, I’d say he’s dealing with the allegations the best he can,” Ellis told This website.

“It takes a tremendous amount of patience, self-belief, and restraint not to speak out publicly when one’s career and reputation have been severely harmed as a result of [Heard’s allegations],” Ellis said.

Ellis starred as Lieutenant Theodore Groves in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie and is the author of “The Respondent: Exposing the Cartel of Family Law.”

Depp, Ellis continued, “I assume he has a much better understanding of who he can trust.” “A wonderful commodity for a movie star—and a better understanding of what so many parents and spouses go through in the realm of family law.” I respect how he has maintained a quiet profile while now speaking out against cancel culture.”

“I believe that Johnny’s recent behaviour in private and public, with his usual class and manners, is a testimonial to his strength of character,” Ellis continued. Those of us who have known and worked with him for decades feel honored to be in his company. Friends do things for friends.”

Depp told reporters at the San Sebastian Film Festival last week that he will reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow at “kids’ birthday parties.” This is a condensed version of the information.