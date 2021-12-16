A four-year-old girl with ‘evil’ cancer was treated to a personal parade and met Santa Claus.

Santa Claus paid an early visit to a four-year-old girl in Virginia who is battling illness.

NBC12 said that friends, family, and neighbors gathered outside the Chesterfield house of Ava Thomas, who has medulloblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Having the wonder of Christmas show up at our doorstep specifically for Ava was the pinnacle of this experience,” Ava’s mother, Kassi Thomas, told The Washington Newsday. “To make her feel like she’s the most special girl on the planet, adored by everyone, including Santa!” According to the local news station, the four-year-old was diagnosed in September and has now undergone surgery as well as 30 days of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Locals sang carols outside Ava’s house on Tuesday evening before watching Kris Kringle come on a Chesterfield fire engine stocked with goodies. As he presented all of Ava’s gifts, Santa was escorted by emergency services and state troopers.

The girl told NBC12 that she was very pleased with the Doorables, LOLs, and Hatchimals she received. She said, “That was very cool.”

A remark from Santa himself was also obtained by the news channel. “I wouldn’t be Santa if I didn’t,” he replied when asked about Ava’s unique delivery. We’re really thrilled to do the simplest little things to aid her since she made our entire year and helped bring the community together this year.” “It meant so lot to Ava because she had been so isolated these past few months, in and out of hospitals—for her to see so many people, known and new, come out to see her and celebrate her made her feel so loved and special,” Kassi Thomas stated. Despite the fact that Ava’s Christmas has been taken care of thanks to Santa and Chesterfield emergency personnel, her mother said the 4-year-old still faces a long road to recovery.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page named “Princess Ava Battles the Evil Brain Tumor” to raise funds for her treatment. Headaches and nausea are being caused by the medulloblastoma pressing on the spinal cord at the base of her brain.

So far, the fundraising has raised over $63,000 of the $100,000 goal. "I am utterly overwhelmed by the kind and love support by complete," the event's organizer, family friend Melissa Hayden, wrote on Wednesday.