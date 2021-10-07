A Florida man admits to murdering his fiancee and dumping her body in a Walmart parking lot.

A Florida man confessed to killing his 67-year-old girlfriend at their house and dumping her body in a local Walmart parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

At 7:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Sebastian Police rushed to a Walmart parking lot after receiving reports of a possibly deceased woman in a vehicle. When authorities got at the scene, they discovered a woman deceased inside a black Chevrolet pickup truck, according to Police Chief Daniel Acosta.

Jeanine Bishop, a 67-year-old woman from Sebastian, Florida, was the victim. Bishop’s fiancee Michael Despres, 56, was in the Walmart when detectives questioned him, according to Acosta.

Several studies have found that intimate relationships, such as boyfriends, fiancees, and husbands, are responsible for the deaths of many women. According to the Violence Policy Center, an intimate partner murders nearly two out of every five female victims. The National Institute of Justice defines intimate partner homicide as “the killing of a husband, ex-spouse, boyfriend, or girlfriend.” “The probability of intimate partner homicide is highest when a victim of domestic abuse seeks to leave the relationship,” according to a study published in the NIJ Journal. The cause of the homicide is still unknown.

Although the number of intimate partner homicides has declined over time, researchers believe there are a variety of reasons for this. However, many people believe that the number of homicides involving intimate partners is still too high.

Before officers found Bishop in the parking lot, Despres gave “cryptic” versions of her locations, according to authorities. According to Acosta, this piqued investigators’ interest, and Despres was interviewed by police.

“When questioned by Sebastian Detectives, he admitted to killing Ms. Bishop in a shared apartment and then transporting her body to the Walmart parking lot where he staged the event,” Acosta said.

According to authorities, the investigation is still underway, and evidence is being collected from the shared apartment, Despres’ employment, and both Bishop’s and Despres’ cars. The reason behind this is still unknown.

Outside the black truck, witnesses claimed WPTV they observed a body being carried onto a stretcher.

A shopper told WPTV that “around six people [were]looking at that truck.” “We didn’t know if the guy in that truck was dead or just lying in there, but they wouldn’t come out.” This is a condensed version of the information.