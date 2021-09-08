A Florida judge has ruled against Governor DeSantis, saying that schools have the authority to require masks.

While the matter is being appealed at a higher level, a Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, allowing schools to impose mask mandates.

Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, DeSantis advised Florida public schools that they were not allowed to impose mask requirements. DeSantis threatened to withhold school districts’ funds if mandates were imposed.

According to CNN, Cooper’s decision will now allow schools to implement COVID-19 safety measures such as mask restrictions to safeguard their kids, many of whom are under the age of 12 and are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Cooper stated in his ruling, “We have a variety that is more contagious and harmful to children than the one we had last year.” “We are in a non-debatable pandemic situation, with hazards to young children who, based on the evidence, have no means of avoiding it unless they stay at home and isolate themselves. I believe everyone can agree that this isn’t beneficial for them.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks for kids and employees in schools as the “gold standard” of COVID-19 protection, according to Cooper.

The case will now be heard by the First District Court of Appeal, which will “thoroughly review the arguments of all parties, make a ruling, and it may or may not end up in the Florida Supreme Court,” according to Cooper.

Florida isn’t the only state that has made it illegal to wear masks in public schools.

Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah were all investigated by the Department of Education last month for issuing these mask-wearing blocks. According to the research, the five states are restricting school districts in their states from addressing or meeting the needs of kids with disabilities by obstructing COVID-19 safety standards.

On Tuesday, the US reported over 300,000 new COVID cases, with over 56 thousand in Florida.