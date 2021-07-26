A Florida hospital has relocated to the ‘Red Zone.’ 90% of patients are unvaccinated because to the Delta Variant.

Due to an increase in coronavirus cases caused by the highly transmissible Delta variety, Central Florida’s major hospital chain has entered the “red zone.”

Just four days after elevating its status to “yellow,” AdventHealth reported on Monday that its ICU was advancing to red status.

According to the most recent update, 862 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the Central Florida region, putting inpatient totals close to the 900 patients set in January.

At a Monday news event, AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Victor Herrera said, “We are nearing an all-time high in terms of our inpatient COVID-19 cases, which is a strain in our capabilities.”

As a result of the red alert, hospitals will begin delaying non-urgent elective outpatient surgery on Tuesday in order to boost capacity. The ICU at AdventHealth is presently full.

“We may have to reschedule care that is not urgent when we are in a circumstance like this where our capacity is stretched. As a reminder, level red denotes a comprehensive examination of all procedures scheduled for patients to see if there is anything that can be postponed,” Herrera explained. “Then, in partnership with a doctor caring for that patient, we make that decision so we may expand our capacity.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations and fatalities in Florida have been on the rise since mid-February as immunizations rose. However, now that vaccines are lagging and the Delta variation has overtaken the US as the dominant strain, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Florida are once again on the rise.

94 percent of the hospital’s patients are unvaccinated, according to Herrera.

“Clearly, the vaccine is a personal choice,” he added, “but it’s sad to witness, frustrating to see people dying in hospitals from a disease that may now be prevented.” “Clearly, COVID poses a far greater risk [than the vaccine].”

Despite the fact that the inflow of patients has forced AdventHealth to postpone some medical services, Herrera promised that the hospital system has the required equipment and manpower to care for both COVID and non-COVID patients even if the number of cases continues to climb.

Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Polk, Volusia, and Flagler counties all have AdventHealth sites.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings stated on Monday that the county is seeing about 1,000 new residents. This is a condensed version of the information.