A Florida doctor urges people to get vaccinated in a video. 3 MILLION TIMES SEEN

A viral video has gone popular online in which a Florida doctor makes an emotional plea for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Fayez Ajib routinely posts films on TikTok about his experiences as a Miami-Dade County emergency medicine resident.

Dr. Ajib’s posts, which he posts under the pseudonym LifeOfADoctor, often receive hundreds of thousands of views on the social networking platform.

A recent video, shot immediately after Ajib concluded a 12-hour shift in a South Florida hospital, has topped that, with over 3 million views since July 25.

A obviously exhausted Ajib can be seen sitting in his car with his mask down in the video.

After witnessing the most severe impacts of COVID-19 throughout his shift, his message to everybody watching is simple: get vaccinated.

“I just ended a 12-hour shift at the emergency room, and it feels like COVID is back, but this time with a vengeance,” he says.

“I have never seen so many COVID-19 patients in a single shift,” Ajib remarked.

“Almost all of the ones who were just so sick were completely unvaccinated, and some of the folks I spoke with felt like they were remorseful for not getting vaccinated because they didn’t realize it would be this bad.”

“So if you’re on the fence about being vaccinated, I would strongly advise you to do so because you never know how terrible it can get and you don’t want to risk it,” he stated.

Many people on TikTok were moved by Ajib’s video.

“For those who don’t trust science or medicine, maybe stay out of hospitals when you get it and tough it out on your own,” Jlgemma suggested.

“Some people assume they know better than the general opinion of science/medicine…until they personally encounter terrible covid, at which point it’s too late,” wrote “Dr Noc, PhD.”

“I’m amazed that people assume they know more than the world’s greatest scientists and doctors,” User9180349863262 continued. I’m not being snarky, but can a person who hasn’t been vaccinated explain this?”

Meanwhile, Aliciabatis stated, “I currently have delta COVID with the vaccine but am so thankful because I.” This is a condensed version of the information.