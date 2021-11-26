A firefighter has been placed on leave after it was discovered that he was using the COVID Vaccine Mandate as toilet paper.

According to The Los Angeles Times, a firefighter in Los Angeles has been placed on leave after being accused of using a vaccine requirement letter as a homemade piece of toilet paper earlier this month.

According to the article, the Stentorians of Los Angeles Local reported the alleged occurrence in a letter to the Board of Fire Commissioners and city officials in Los Angeles.

The Stentorians, a group that claims to represent more than 300 African-American firefighters and paramedics in the area, claimed in the letter that the firefighter rubbed a piece of paper informing him of the city’s vaccine mandate against his buttocks and then let it fall to the ground. According to the Times, the Stentorians claimed that feces was left on the paper as a result.

The firefighter’s name was not released, but the tabloid stated that he was at Pacific Palisades’ Fire Station 69 at the time of the alleged mid-November incident with a Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) captain and at least one other fire official.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the LAFD is investigating the allegations and has placed the firefighter on paid administrative leave in the meanwhile.

LAFD spokesperson Cheryl Getuiza told the Times, “The department is aware of the seriousness of the claims and took swift action upon learning of this occurrence.”

The Stentorians asked city authorities and the Board of Fire Commissioners “to take prompt and immediate action to dissuade any city employee from feeling entitled and not encouraged but empowered to behave in such an embarrassing and frightening manner,” according to a statement shared with the Times.

In a statement published with the Times, the head of the Board of Fire Commissioners said the allegations were “beyond outraged” and expressed support for “serious corrective action.”

The LAFD was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is needed for Los Angeles city employees, and they have until December 18 to do so. Last month, Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters that city employees who do not get their shot or gain certification for a vaccine exemption by the mid-December date “should be prepared to lose their job.” It’s an estimate. This is a condensed version of the information.