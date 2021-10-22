A Film Director Asks Why Alec Baldwin’s Shooting Was Permitted: ‘Absolutely bizarre.’

Alec Baldwin misfired the prop gun that killed cameraman Halyna Hutchins on a movie set on Thursday, according to a film director.

Adam Egypt Mortimer, a filmmaker and producer known for the films Daniel Isn’t Real and Archenemy and a friend of the late Hutchins, remarked about the “unique” nature of the tragedy while recalling the “great talent” of the late Hutchins.

“Normally, it’s unusual for someone to be handed a gun that can fire anything at all, and if it is going to fire something, it’s only handled by a very precise chain of individuals,” Mortimer said on Good Morning Britain on Friday.

“Last year, I worked on a film with Halyna that featured a lot of gunplay, but we didn’t even use guns that discharged bullets. They didn’t even use blanks because CGI can be used to replace anything and only utilize firearms that generate noises “He went on to say more.

“It’s pretty unusual that they would have been in a circumstance where a gun is fired suddenly with a projectile in it at this point, especially with all the worry we’ve had for the safety of individuals on sets.”

On the set of the upcoming film Rust, actor Alec Baldwin discharged a pretend handgun, killing a woman and injuring a guy. Halyna Hutchins has been identified as the woman.

Halyna Hutchins is described as a “rising star” with “amazing talent” by a former coworker. pic.twitter.com/9i9Fj8Y685— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) will broadcast on October 22, 2021. Hutchins, 42, died immediately after being rushed to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, following a terrible event on the set of the film Rust on Thursday.

Joel Souza, the film’s director, was also gravely hurt.

Baldwin was questioned by authorities, according to the Sante Fe Sheriff’s Department.

“Investigators questioned Mr. Baldwin before releasing him. There have been no arrests or charges filed as of yet “In a statement, the department said. “This case is still under investigation. This incident has not resulted in any charges being filed. Detectives are continuing to question witnesses.” Perez Hilton, a media celebrity, joined Mortimer on Good Morning Britain to discuss the event.

He advocated for a gun ban. This is a condensed version of the information.