A fan campaign has prevented the cancellation of a show twelve times.

It doesn’t mean your favorite TV show is over just because it was canceled.

When it comes to the destiny of television shows, audiences have more influence than ever before, and numerous shows have been preserved owing to fans over the years. Executives from networks and streaming providers are suddenly paying attention to what viewers have to say.

Fans of the show Manifest are hoping that it will be picked up by another network or streaming service after it was cancelled by NBC after its third season. Shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine were able to continue thanks to devoted viewers, and fans of the show Manifest are hoping that it will be picked up by another network or streaming service.

Many shows have ended prematurely only to be renewed at the last minute, given a second opportunity on another network, or even a movie finale. It happens more frequently than you may think, and here are just a few examples of how fans have saved TV shows from cancellation.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a television series set in New York City.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a police comedy starring Andy Samberg, aired on Fox for five seasons before the network announced its cancellation in May 2018.

Fans instantly organized a social media campaign to demand a renewal, and behind-the-scenes talks to resurrect the show on another channel began. TBS, NBC, Netflix, and Hulu all looked into picking up the show, according to Deadline Hollywood, but NBC was the one who got the rights to screen the sixth season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air its final season on September 16, 2021, after a total of eight seasons.

Sense8

According to Ted Sarandos, the streaming service’s Chief Content Officer, Sense8 was a cult favorite with a dedicated but small fan base.

Fans of the show started an online petition after it was discontinued in 2017. They contacted Netflix and launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #RenewSense8.

Lana Wachowski (The Matrix) announced on June 29, 2017 that the series would be wrapped up with a two-hour special, which was released on June 8, 2018.

Community

NBC comedy Rick and Morty, created by Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty), had a turbulent six-season run.

The show was apparently on the verge of being canceled after two seasons on NBC, but Community fans staged a flash mob outside Rockefeller Center dressed in costumes from the show. The show was given a third season renewal. This is a condensed version of the information.