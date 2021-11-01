A Dog’s Adorable Daycare Habit of Petting Other Dogs Has Gone Viral.

Rosy, a German Shorthaired Pointer, has gained a slew of new fans thanks to a video showing her apparent fondness for stroking other dogs.

The dog’s friendly behavior was first revealed after Chasith shared a video to Reddit. Ruby can be seen mingling with a variety of dogs throughout the day at the doggie daycare facility where her owners have her while they work in the video. The video can be seen here.

The Dog People states there are numerous noticeable benefits to facilities of this type that have been found to benefit dogs when it comes to things like “exercise and stimulation” and “socialization,” and that they are a popular alternative for dog owners who are otherwise occupied during the day.

If the video released on social media is any indication, Ruby, the playful canine, uses her paws to show affection towards other dogs in the facility, this is especially true.

Ruby’s tactile technique has built up over 79,000 upvotes and nearly 700 comments on Reddit, where it has racked up over 79,000 upvotes and nearly 700 comments.

While the original poster assumed Ruby was trying to pet the other dogs, some speculated that the gesture could have a different connotation.

“This is something my dog does as well,” CallMeBigPapaya wrote. “I believe it’s nearly always her way of gauging interest in wrestling.” CertainlyForgetful said, “My dog does the same.” “About half of the time, he wants to play, and the other half, he’s either trying to gain their attention or wanting them to settle down.” Ruby is my name. At daycare, she enjoys petting the other dogs. fromawwThePelicanWalks “Occasionally the dog is imitating a human motion, but most of the time when you see this, the dog is trying to see whether the other dog wants to play!” said another. It’s like them doing a pretend bow or putting their butt in the face of another dog.” Clever Userfame said that a dog trainer told them it’s considered “small dominance behavior” and that it’s “occasionally used to initiate play.” Aside from the controversy about what Ruby’s actions meant, some people simply adored the sweet interactions between the dogs. “I enjoy the other dogs,” Kooky Plantain 9273 stated. This is a condensed version of the information.