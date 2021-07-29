A doctor who supported the drug hydroxychloroquine has filed a $100 million defamation suit against CNN and Anderson Cooper.

A slander lawsuit has been launched against CNN and CNN presenter Anderson Cooper in the amount of $100 million by a Texas doctor who became renowned in 2020 for promoting the use of Hydroxychloroquine [HQC], an anti-malarial medicine, as a “cure” for COVID-19.

Dr. Stella Immanuel filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday, alleging that Cooper and CNN “published a series of statements of fact about Dr. Immanuel that injured her reputation and exposed her to public hatred, contempt, ridicule, and financial injury in an effort to vilify, demonize, and embarrass President [Donald] Trump.”

Cooper and CNN “essentially caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands whose lives would have been spared if they had been treated early with HCQ,” according to Immanuel’s lawsuit.

Immanuel spoke on the steps of the Supreme Court building in July 2020, and then-President Trump tweeted a video of her saying, “You don’t need masks, there is a solution…

“You don’t need to lock them up.”

“All you false physicians out there that tell me, ‘Yeah,’” she stated in the same filmed event, which Immanuel records in the suit. I’d like a study that is double-blinded.’ I’m only telling you to stop sounding like a computer, blinded, blinded. I’m not sure if your chips are broken, but I’m a professional doctor… Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon, said, “Yes, it doesn’t function and it promotes heart disease.” Dr. Sanjay Gupta, I’d like to ask you a question. Listen to what I’m saying. “Have you ever seen a COVID patient?” says the narrator.

In the medical community, a double-blind study is commonly regarded as the gold standard for proving the efficacy of a treatment. Because neither the physician nor the patient knows whether the patient is receiving the genuine treatment or a placebo, it is one of the only ways to eliminate physician and patient bias from the testing process.

Anderson Cooper and CNN issued remarks to refute Immanuel’s claims after the video gained momentum on social media. Dr. Immanuel was accused of “spreading conspiracy theories on COVID-19” and promoting a “unproven medication, hydroxychloroquine,” according to a CNN video.

“Trump endorsed a doctor who believes that women may be physically impregnated by witches in their dreams” and who “has, among other things, stated that intercourse with ‘tormenting spirits’ is responsible for,” Cooper said on the broadcast. This is a condensed version of the information.