A doctor receives a death threat after refusing to provide Ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient.

For not treating a COVID-19 patient with the anti-parasite medicine Ivermectin, a doctor in Boise, Idaho received a death threat.

Dr. Ashley Carvalho was “berated” by the patient’s son-in-law for not treating him with Ivermectin during her hospital shift, according to Buzzfeed News.

After the patient’s son-in-law warned Carvalho, “If you don’t do this, I have a lot of means to get people to do something, and they’re all sitting in my gun safe at home,” police had to remove the man’s family.

Ivermectin is a drug that is used to treat parasitic worms, head lice, and skin diseases such as rosacea in humans. It has been pushed as a COVID-19 treatment by right-wing politicians and media figures. The US Food and Drug Administration, on the other hand, has cautioned against using it. The medicine hasn’t been found to have any effect on COVID-19 patients in clinical trials.

All 14 intensive care unit beds in Carvalho’s hospital were full that night with COVID-19 patients who had not been vaccinated.

“I was extremely nervous about COVID last year at this time, and I was just hoping and hoping for the day when we’d have a vaccine,” she told the outlet. “I never imagined there would be a day when we would have a vaccine, and I’m even more worried now that we have something that might genuinely prevent this and people aren’t getting it.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Idaho ranks 48th among states having the highest immunization rates. Only 40.99 percent of the population eligible for vaccination has received all of their shots.

Conspiracy theorists who believe COVID-19 is a hoax and the vaccination is an experimental form of government control, Carvalho said, have tired of treating her and her medical colleagues like “the evil guys.”

She said, “It’s just a hopeless sensation.” “I know there are nice people out there, but it feels like the public is against us.”

Last Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) activated crisis standards of care to assist overworked hospital staff. When resources, such as beds, ventilators, and care workers, are few, the criteria assist medical staff in determining which patients should receive priority care.

