A Detroit man sentenced to five years in prison for threatening to kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

After allegedly making severe murder threats against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Detroit man was sentenced to five years probation and $1,898 in fines on Tuesday.

In court, Robert Tesh, 34, pleaded guilty to the charges but stated that he was mentally sick. Tesh escaped a prison sentence that might have lasted up to 20 years in Michigan as a consequence of his plea. He must, however, receive mental health therapy in addition to the five years of probation, and quarterly reports on his mental status must be filed. He will also be prohibited from possessing any type of weapon or handgun.

Attorney General Nessel made a statement in court on Tuesday. “The barrage of threats leveled against public authorities in the recent year is unprecedented and unacceptably high. No public servant should be afraid to do their job “Nessel remarked. “As an American, I have always backed the public’s freedom to disagree and express that opinion; it is one of our First Amendment rights. When a disagreement becomes a politically motivated threat of violence, however, it must be prosecuted.” “As a public figure, I regularly receive death threats,” Nessel stated. “I, on the other hand, am adamantly opposed to the notion that such threats are “simply part of the job” of being a public figure. No one expects death threats to become a part of their everyday lives when they enter public service, and no one should.” According to police investigations, Tesh made the threats against the couple on an unknown social networking app on April 14, 2020. The nature of the threats, as well as what was stated, remains unknown. Later that day, he was detained at his house by Detroit Police and charged with making a false complaint or threatening terrorism.

According to Deadline Detroit, Tesh resided and worked as a real estate agent in downtown Detroit at the time of his arrest, and prior to that had worked in marketing for a separate realtor’s firm before losing his employment in 2018. Tesh was originally from Rochester Hills, a Detroit suburb, according to sources.

Whitmer, a member of the Democratic Party, has been the governor of Michigan since 2019.