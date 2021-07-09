A dentist explains how a floss pick may transform you into a ‘Major League Gamer.’

In a video, a dentist demonstrates how a floss pick may transform you into a “big league gamer.”

Dr. Benjamin Winters, also known as The Bentist online, posted a video on his TikTok profile on Tuesday that has since gone viral.

Winters records himself marveling at the dental hygiene instrument before stitching together a video of a first-person shooter game.

“I knew I went to 15 years of extra school for a reason!” he captioned the video, which has over 5 million views. Bentist, MLG [major league gamer], is on his way!”

In what appears to be the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive video game, the player is shown blasting their way through numerous outdoor landscapes. After utilizing a floss pick glued to the screen to line up their sights in shooting games, the gamer dispatches their adversaries quickly. “Is this a legitimate dot?” he added as an on-screen caption.

It’s commonly referred to as a crosshair, and it may be added to the game in a variety of methods by players, the most common of which is with a piece of tape and a black dot. Csgogoezhack, the original poster, has a number of DIY crosshairs on their page, but it appears that the brushing addition has been a popular with both gamers and dentists.

Madeline May gushed about the hack, writing, “Smartest thing I’ve seen all day.”

“No, that isn’t cheating,” said Princssredheart. That’s brilliant.”

ArticleGaming001 joked, “I knew these things were good for something.”

“This man is a genius,” Nykozo exclaimed.

“Custom crosshairs when you’re broke be like,” Lost joked.

“This is beyond science,” Wyatt Ballard stated.

“Cut off the stick part lol,” Jay offered.

Csgogoezhack cooperated, and on Thursday, he posted a follow-up video in which he used only the floss section as a crosshair, taping it to the screen. It had the same impact, as the sight allowed them to easily kill their simulated adversaries.

Gamers were impressed, with one joking, “You are the next Thomas Edison.”

Experienced gamers can help anyone who doesn’t have a spare flosser on hand. This is a condensed version of the information.