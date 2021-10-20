A Definitive Relationship Timeline for Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

When singer Rita Ora and award-winning New Zealand director, actor, and screenwriter Taika Waititi made their relationship public at the screening of The Suicide Squad in August, they made headlines. Since then, the couple has been going strong, walking red carpets together, attending the Met Gala arm in arm in 2021, and posting lovey-dovey photos on social media. A comprehensive timeline of their connection may be found here, courtesy of Washington Newsday.

A Timeline of Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s Relationship

April of the year 2021

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were speculated to be dating as early as April 2021 after being pictured together in Sydney, Australia.

The A-list stars began dating in March 2021, according to a source who told The Sun that they were keeping things “low key.”

Ora shared a series of photographs and videos in a mega-Instagram swipe on April 21, 2021, one of which featured a man who looked suspiciously like Waititi, further fuelling rumors that they were dating.

