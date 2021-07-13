A Decade After It Went Missing, Police Track Down a $590K Masterpiece

Police in Germany have recovered a long-lost painting by German artist Sigmar Polke worth around $590,000 after it was stolen and offered for sale. Polke was a pioneering artist who experimented with unconventional materials, such as meteorite dust, to get unique results.

The painting was taken from a private property in Mainz after it vanished from a gallery after Polke’s death in 2010.

“The criminal police in Mainz got a reference to a sale offer for the picture [“Vasen Linsenbild”] in November 2020,” police said in a statement. Two men, aged 43 and 48, and a woman, age 39, were apprehended after an inquiry.

The picture was discovered after a search request was issued by the Mainz District Court on May 26.

“Vasen Linsenbild” (“Flowers in a Vase”), a 44 by 36-inch painting, was validated by painters from the German Federal Criminal Police Office.

The painting’s current market value is estimated to be in the mid-six-figure range, according to authorities.

Polke is largely regarded as one of the postwar era’s most significant artists. Polke’s current auction record of $27 million was reached at Sotheby’s in May 2015 for “Dschungel” (“Jungle”).

Polke’s art was well-received during his lifetime: in 1986, he was awarded the Golden Lion medal at the Venice Biennale. The Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Tate Gallery in London, the Kunstmuseum Bonn, and the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles all include his work in their collections.

In order to portray the sensation of alternative vision in his work, he traveled the world and experimented with psychedelic drugs. Polke taught at the Hamburg Academy of Fine Arts for 14 years. According to art dealer Ideel Art, he nearly never gave interviews and rarely wrote or spoke about the purpose of his work.

Polke experimented with photography in the 1970s, but returned to painting in the 1980s, producing abstract pieces made by chance through chemical interactions. During the last 20 years of his life, he painted historical paintings.

Other works from Polke’s collection that vanished in 2010 have never been found.

It is also the most expensive art robbery in German history. This is a condensed version of the information.