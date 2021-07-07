A Day After She Was Discovered Alive At Her Funeral, A Newborn Dies In Hospital

In Hospital, A Newborn Died At Her Funeral, A Day After She Was Discovered Alive. Authorities say a newborn kid who had already been proclaimed dead at a hospital was discovered alive during her own funeral. She died, though, in less than 24 hours.

Pilaventhira Raja and Fathima Mary, the child’s parents from Theni, a city in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, were informed Sunday that their baby had died.

The hospital released the youngster, and her relatives arranged for her “body”

At the burial site, some relatives observed the infant moving. The infant was subsequently brought back to the hospital and placed on ventilator assistance immediately. Additionally, she was placed under continual surveillance. However, the infant died Monday morning, The Hindu said.

Mary, who was around seven months pregnant, was sent to the hospital Saturday night for her third delivery after experiencing labor pains. She gave birth to a baby girl the following morning at approximately 3:30 a.m. Unfortunately, physicians declared the case a stillbirth after seeing the newborn was lifeless and showing no indications of respiration, according to a report from local news outlet DT Next.

When the family returned to the hospital with the infant still alive, hospital officials informed the media that an investigation into the error had been ordered. R Balajinathan, the hospital dean, stated that he had instructed the institution’s doctors and paramedical staff to provide an explanation regarding the next line of action.

In April, a 72-year-old woman who had been declared dead by a hospital in India’s Chhattisgarh state was discovered alive minutes before her cremation. The woman, named as Laxmi Bai, collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was subsequently proclaimed dead due to the absence of vital signs. While preparing for her funeral, Bai’s granddaughter became concerned when the body did not become cold at all. She then contacted a doctor, who verified Bai’s vital signs and discovered she was still alive. The woman, however, died en route to the hospital.