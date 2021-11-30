A Cute Rescue Dog Dives For Rocks To Prove Mermaids Exist.

Is there anything that dogs can’t accomplish? One brave rescue dog discovered a method to lose weight while doing his favorite thing in the world: rock hunting. A rescue lab named Maximillian shows how he moved from being homeless and overweight to living his best life dock-diving like a real-life mermaid in a beautiful post published by The Dodo.

“His previous owners didn’t want him any longer,” Max’s owner explained of the rescue. “So he was living in a warehouse,” says the narrator. Nobody looked after him properly, so I took him in as a foster child and never returned him.” “I fell in love with him right away,” she added. He was so overweight at the time that getting him to lose weight was a tremendous issue. So I took him swimming, which he thoroughly enjoyed. We decided to take him for more swims because he wasn’t as tired swimming as he was walking. It was simply easier for him to move in the water than it was for him to walk outdoors with all of his weight.” Max’s weight was reduced to a bearable level after six to nine months of swimming, according to her. He eventually discovered a great passion for being in the water and accumulating rock piles in every body of water they visited.

Lab is completely preoccupied with diving to the lake’s bottom in order to collect rocks for his collection photo.

The Dodo (@dodo) November 29, 2021 http://twitter.com/qZbKa0Xk4J

Max gracefully twirled in the water, as if he were a real-life mermaid, in a video posted on Twitter. He swirled his body down to the bottom, picking whichever rock he wanted from the weeds, then bringing each one to the surface to put in a massive rock pile.

His owner described him as “crazy with water.” She mentioned that she was taken aback when she took him to the lake for the first time. “I’ve never seen a dog do anything like this before, and then he just jumped into the water.” “Like, he was submerged,” she explained.

She thought she had “lost” him in the current at first, but “then he came up with this enormous rock.”

“The expert diver “brings them to the shore before returning to the water. This is a condensed version of the information.