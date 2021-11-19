A ‘cute’ freckle on a woman’s face turns out to be cancer that is ‘very aggressive.’

A woman was shocked to learn that she had a “very dangerous” form of melanoma—a type of skin cancer—after developing what she characterized as a “really cute” freckle on her face.

KayIa Mailer, 32, of Portland, Oregon, first saw the freckle on her face when she was 12 years old, and it grew into a lovely heart shape mark that others would congratulate her on over the next decade or so.

“I had a mole on my cheek since at least sixth grade, and directly below it was a flat freckle,” Mailer told Kennedy News and Media.

“That flat freckle grew in prominence over time, and by the time I was 26, it had developed into a heart shape, which was extremely cute.”

However, after a year, the tattoo had lost its unique heart shape and had begun to darken. After noting the changes, Mailer became concerned and went to a dermatologist in November 2017 to have it checked out.

The dermatologist thought the blemish was “certainly suspicious,” so he took a sample for testing.

The dermatologist called Mailer three days later to tell her the freckle was malignant.

“He informed me I had a ‘very aggressive’ form of melanoma, that he’d scheduled me for the first available appointment at the Seattle surgery center, and that I’d also need plastic surgery,” Mailer told Kennedy News.

“I sobbed in my bathroom and had constant fear about dying from then on.”

Mailer eventually underwent successful surgery to remove the melanoma. She had plastic surgery to seal the wound after that.

Mailer is now cancer-free and is sharing her experience to raise awareness about skin cancer and to encourage people to wear sunscreen whenever they are outside in the sun.

"I would have died when I was 28 years old if I hadn't removed it," she added. "I didn't tan much before the diagnosis, but as a youngster, I used to run around Alabama without sunscreen, or at least without reapplying every two hours." "I would advise folks to use sunscreen and/or protective clothes and reapply every two hours. Have any questionable items examined by a specialist. Live a life you enjoy, and enjoy the life you've chosen."