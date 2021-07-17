A COVID-positive boy spends six months in a Georgia hospital.

After getting COVID last December, a 10-year-old child spent nearly six months in the hospital.

Last year, Isaiah “Ziggy” Jackson was brought to the hospital for scoliosis surgery, a disease in which the spine curves to the side.

The surgery went well, but Jackson needed more care after contracting an infection. Then he was infected with COVID.

Jackson’s mother, Qiana Busby, told WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta that the virus “struck him hard” and that the tiny kid had to be put on a ventilator for weeks to help him breathe.

“I was informed by respiratory a couple of times that they didn’t think he was going to make it,” Busby added.

According to the TV channel, Jackson, who has battled obesity for years due to a disorder known as Prader Willi Syndrome, spent a total of 183 days in the hospital.

He was able to return home to his own bed, where he enjoys playing with his collected vehicles.

His treatment, however, is still underway. Jackson is set to begin rehabilitation, with doctors hoping to help him walk again one day. He also needs a breathing tube.

“It’s a lot,” Busby told WSB-TV 2, “but I’ll take it over my child not being here any day.”

“I miss you and I’ll be back at school soon,” Jackson wrote in a message to his classmates and instructors.

Busby works for Atlanta Public Schools as a paraprofessional educational worker. For the time being, she works full-time as a nurse for her son and is raising money to assist cover his medical needs and purchase a wheelchair-accessible van.

As of Wednesday morning, her GoFundMe account had raised $15,750 of its $30,000 target. Here is the link to the fundraising.

“Good luck, Ziggy!” exclaimed one donor. You are a brave warrior, and my thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Jackson isn’t the only individual who has spent a long time in the hospital as a result of a COVID infection.

Dave Smith, a 72-year-old man from Bristol, England, had what was regarded to be the world’s longest active COVID infection after his disease lasted nearly 300 days.

Smith had 42 positive PCR tests during that time and was admitted to the hospital seven times as his health improved.