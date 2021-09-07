A COVID patient in Texas died just days after a judge ordered that he be treated with ivermectin.

Pete Lopez, 73, died of COVID-19 on Monday, after his family fought for weeks for hospital doctors to give him the antiparasitic medicine ivermectin.

Ivermectin has not been licensed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating COVID-19, and studies have not shown that it is effective in hospitalized patients. That hasn’t prevented people from lining up for the medicine, and many lawsuits have been filed against hospitals that have refused to give it to patients despite their families’ desires.

A Texas judge ordered Lopez to be treated with ivermectin at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Sugar Land, Texas, on Friday. Lopez was prescribed ivermectin by a Veterans Affairs doctor after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 30, but he didn’t have time to take it before being sent to the hospital on August 4.

The Lopez family attorney, Ralph Lorigo, told This website, “The judge said I would not stand by and allow this man die when there is a prospect of healing him.”

Despite the judge’s verdict, Lorigo said the hospital refused to administer Lopez ivermectin, a decision the attorney claimed was not theirs to make because the court order made it a legal requirement. An appellate court judge granted the hospital a stay on Monday, and the parties were scheduled to litigate the matter on Tuesday, but Lopez died before the hearing.

Lopez was generally healthy before contracting COVID-19, according to his attorney, but his condition quickly deteriorated, and he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit the same day he was admitted to the hospital. He was put on a ventilator a few weeks later, on August 19.

Lopez’s granddaughter, Gabrielle Snider, told KTRK that they had exhausted all other alternatives for treating her grandfather, which is why they pushed for ivermectin.

Snider told KTRK, “It’s a wait-and-see issue.” “They said they couldn’t do anything else. So why don’t you give it a shot?”

Because of patient privacy rules, a hospital representative told This website that they are unable to comment on individual situations. It is the responsibility of medical providers to decide the best course of treatment for patients and to support patients and their loved ones in making educated treatment decisions, according to the hospital.

“Ivermectin has not been approved by the FDA for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. The data that is currently available does not support this. This is a condensed version of the information.