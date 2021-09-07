A COVID-19 patient responds to the mayor’s accusation that he is’selfish’ about vaccination.

Mayor Tannehill, I’m writing to express my gratitude for all you’ve done

Last week, I found myself in a local hospital, a perfectly healthy 60-year-old, suffering from the consequences of the COVID-19 Delta variant. A doctor friend urged me to have an emergency CAT scan of my lungs, and blood thinners and antibiotics for the pneumonia were administered intravenously within hours. I’m back at home and on the mend thanks to some fantastic local health care experts.

While I was recuperating, a buddy forwarded me a link to your interview on a national television show to discuss the viral outbreak in Oxford, Mississippi, where we both live. You expressed frustration with your constituents regarding local COVID immunization rates several times to the anchor. Then there was the exchange, which exposed a dark side.

ANCHOR: “I’m sure you’re receiving backlash, and people are telling you things like, ‘It’s my choice, don’t tell me what to do.’”

ROBYN TANNEHILL: Without a doubt. It is your choice, and we hope that individuals would choose not to be selfish and instead assist our community progress. People who have chosen to be unvaccinated are occupying hospital beds at this time.”

What you said was not only repulsive, but it was also personal. My four-person family—one of whom has access to excellent doctors—reached varied vaccine judgments based on individual circumstances. My wife’s mother, who lives with us, is in her seventies and has risk factors that made the immunization a no-brainer. It was enough for me to proceed because I am 60 years old. I got the first shot, but my reaction was terrible. After consulting with my doctor, I decided against taking the second shot. My wife, who is in her 40s and looks great, has had adverse responses to medications her entire life. As a result, she, like my 16-year-old daughter, elected not to be vaccinated. Both of them were infected with COVID. Neither of them were admitted to the hospital.

Ms. Mayor, none of us are self-centered. We’re nice people who made sound medical decisions based on our unique needs and risk profiles. Shaming someone into changing their conduct for the greater good isn’t the most effective technique to encourage them. Condescension, on the other hand, isn’t extremely effective. Your attitude—and the attitude of so many others—is correct. This is a condensed version of the information.