A couple was fatally shot in their home, but their toddler was found unharmed inside.

According to police, an unknown assailant shot and killed a Georgia couple in their own home.

Justin and Amber Hicks, both 31, were found dead at their home in Acworth at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Cobb County Police are investigating.

Officers discovered a 2-year-old toddler unhurt while checking the Verbena Drive property.

The toddler is now being cared for by relatives.

Cobb police spokesperson Sergeant Wayne Delk said the double killing happened sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in a message to the press.

The shootings, according to Delk, were carried out by one or more “unknown individuals.”

He further stated that there was no evidence that the alleged shooter remained in the neighborhood.

Justin Hicks was a Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services firefighter, according to CBS46. He had recently completed his training to become a medic, according to a local television station.

The Hicks were considered as a nice family who were widely liked in the community, according to neighbor Hannah Mabrey.

“I have no idea who did this to them because they were such nice individuals. It’s a disaster, “she stated

Mabrey also described how she saw one cop rush the unhurt youngster out of the house before handing him over to his grandparents.

“I go up the street, they’re freaking out and sobbing, and the police carry the youngster out by his chest, runs him out, and the grandmother and grandfather grab him, and they’re crying and freaking out, shouting, ‘Where’s my baby?'” she added.

Anyone with information on the double homicide is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945 or email [email protected]

Cobb County Police have been approached for comment by the Washington Newsday.

