A couple has been reunited with their missing cat from their honeymoon ten years ago.

A couple has been reunited with their cat after it went lost from their narrowboat ten years ago.

Big Ginge, the lovely ginger cat, was last seen by his owners Colin Clayton and Eva Bellamy in 2011, while they were on their honeymoon aboard their boat.

Despite being accustomed to Big Ginge popping in and out of the vessel, the couple was on vacation near their home in Birmingham, United Kingdom, when he vanished.

As a result, the couple was taken aback when they received a call from the charity Cats Protection informing them that their missing pet had been found miles away in the town of Lichfield.

A stray named Marmalade had been brought to the attention of the organization, and he was being cared for by a local guy.

“Over time, a local man fed him, and gradually Marmalade began to trust him,” Sue Hocknell of Cats Protection’s Lichfield and Tamworth branch told the BBC.

“I was able to schedule a quick vet appointment, and that’s when we found out who he really was.”

Thankfully, the lump proved out to be nothing dangerous, and the cat was able to be returned to his original owners thanks to his microchip.

Clayton told the BBC that the couple was being cautious because the cat had recently returned, saying, “For the time being, we will be keeping him indoors.”

“Big Ginge has had his fill of stress in his life, and we are optimistic that everything will work out.”

Weasel and Diesel, the couple’s other cats, must be overjoyed to be reunited with their long-lost housemate.

Another strange reunion occurred recently in Wisconsin, when a guy was reunited with his long-lost dog after witnessing the animal on a TV segment two years after it vanished.

The man, identified only as Dwight, was watching FOX6 News Milwaukee’s morning program when he noticed his dog, Payday.

Dwight awoke to “the sounds of FOX6’s morning program, just as our volunteer started describing a little brown puppy with the most lovely underbite,” according to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

"It was unusual for the man to have his TV on at this time," the animal shelter continued.