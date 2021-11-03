A couple can now earn $400 just for wearing underwear at home.

Christmas is approaching, and if you and your partner have been bad rather than nice, we might have found your dream job this year.

Pour Moi, a lingerie business, is searching for a pair to test underwear sets, and the best part is that you will be compensated for your time.

Before the holiday season, the company is offering a combined price of £300 ($410) for a “adventurous” couple to “try and shortlist the perfect gift list from our lingerie sets.”

All successful applicants must do after receiving the lingerie is “submit a brief and straightforward survey at the end of the trial time.”

This comprises “offering their thoughts on the products and recommending which they believe should be promoted in our Christmas gift list and why.”

The chosen pair must be able to devote two weeks to reviewing and recommending the products, and they will be compensated once they have finished the questionnaire.

To be considered for the part, you must be at least 18 years old, and the company requires that you enjoy Christmas and lingerie, but who doesn’t?

The tournament will end on November 15, 2021, and you can enter from any country to be eligible to win.

If you’re interested in the position, all you have to do is fill out a simple application that includes writing “no more than five sentences” on why you think you’d be a good fit. You can apply for the position by clicking here.

If getting dressed up in fashionable and alluring apparel in the comfort of your own home doesn’t appeal to you, how about getting paid to sit on the couch?

For the generous amount of $1,000, MRO Electric is looking for one science fiction fan to watch a movie marathon of classic space films.

The organization wants the winning applicant to watch 12 classic films about intergalactic travel. 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Martian, Interstellar, and Moon are among them.

Proxima, Passengers, Hidden Figures, Apollo 13, First Man, The Right Stuff, Gravity, and October Sky are among the other films on the list.

If you succeed, you’ll get a month to view the dozen films, with the only requirement being that you complete a worksheet. This is a condensed version of the information.