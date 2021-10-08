A couple bought a new house before learning that it had been featured in a classic horror film.

Buying a new house may be difficult, but one Maryland couple was taken aback when they discovered their new property’s sinister past.

After months of hunting, Danielle Witt and Ben Rockey-Harris eventually discovered a home just outside of Washington, D.C. in the summer of 2020.

Witt told NPR that she had done extensive study on the house and was enthusiastic about the prospect of relocating to the neighborhood. She did not, however, Google the neighborhood in order to avoid falling in love with the house too quickly.

When their offer was accepted, Witt went straight to Google and typed in Cottage City, their new hometown, to see what came up.

The Exorcist, a 1973 horror film, is supposed to have been inspired by their newly purchased property.

According to legend, a 14-year-old boy was possessed by a demon in his Maryland home in 1949 and was subjected to repeated exorcisms. According to NPR, the incident was documented at the time and was later made into a novel by William Peter Blatty.

“In what is arguably one of the most astounding experiences of its sort in recent religious history, a 14-year-old Mount Rainier child has been liberated by a Catholic priest of possession by the devil, Catholic sources revealed yesterday,” the reporter wrote in a 1949 piece for The Washington Post.

The young youngster was the focus of 20 or 30 exorcisms in St. Louis and in his Maryland home, according to the reporter.

“The priest stayed with the youngster for two months in utter commitment to his duty,” The Post wrote, “during which he said he personally experienced such manifestations as the bed in which the boy was sleeping suddenly moving across the room.”

“I think we absolutely looked into whether or not, say, a past possession constituted an escape clause from a house under contract and realized that it wasn’t,” Rockey-Harris told NPR.

He claimed he’s thinking of acquiring a Catholic priest costume and a speaker playing “The Exorcist” soundtrack on repeat for Halloween this year.

There have been numerous reports of exorcisms in the house during the span of its nearly 70-year history. This is a condensed version of the information.