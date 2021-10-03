A cop has been chastised for a TikTok joke about a woman giving birth while in custody.

After receiving backlash for a controversial TikTok video, a Georgia police officer has deleted all of his social media accounts.

Nick Moore, a Snellville police officer, has found himself at the heart of a social media tempest after making a controversial joke about a woman giving birth in the back of his patrol car on his k9hanes account.

Moore can be seen in uniform behind the wheel of what appears to be a police truck in the video, which has been saved and shared by other TikTok users.

A caption on the screen says, “Prisoner: My Water Broke.” It continues, “Prisoner: You’re Going To Have To Deliver The Baby.” Moore then lip-syncs the words “Ain’t no way” to the camera in response to the caption.

According to Fox 5, the now-deleted video received four million views before being taken down.

Other TikTok users, including thatdaneshguy, have since slammed Moore’s joke, and thatdaneshguy has produced his own altered version of the video slamming Moore’s joke.

In the video, the TikToker says, “You’re making tasteless jokes.” “You’re a cop, right?” It’s expected of you to maintain a professional demeanor. You’re expected to serve and protect.”

He continues, “These types of jokes are not acceptable.” “This is precisely why citizens distrust police officers.” The video can be seen here.

Moore’s attempt at a joke has been viewed 492,000 times, with many people expressing their displeasure with Moore’s attempt.

Audrey Elizabeth Hun stated, “Imagine making a joke about denying someone human rights.” “She’s a pregnant woman.” “I’d prefer they didn’t ‘joke’ about purposely mishandling critical situations,” Ashleyd added.

Moore took down the video shortly after thatdaneshguy posted his criticism, according to Fox 5.

Others, on the other hand, have taken to TikTok to criticize the police officer for his words. Jessica Kent, a prison reform campaigner, gave birth to her child in a jail cell nine years ago on her own.

Kent expressed her reaction to TikTok under the username jesken12, saying, “My trauma is for life.”

"This isn't a joke," she declared. "It's not amusing. This is something I've experienced. I've spoken with and