A Connecticut nursing home is experiencing staff-wide breakouts and patient deaths as COVID-19 levels rise.

With COVID-19 instances on the rise across the United States, a Connecticut nursing facility is dealing with a surge in cases among staff members and a rash of new COVID-related deaths among patients.

Since September 30, 89 COVID-19 instances have been detected among both employees and residents at the Greer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Canaan, Connecticut, according to a recent update. Since then, 67 residents and 22 staff members have been afflicted with the virus, according to the report.

According to the facility’s records, eight of the 67 people who were infected with COVID-19 died, while 56 recovered. According to the facility, all 22 of the afflicted employees have subsequently recovered.

According to the nursing home, there are just three current cases among the 70 people who live there as of November 15. The press release stated, “Our assisted living facility is unaffected; this outbreak is limited to the skilled nursing facility.”

Kevin O’Connell, CEO of Geer Village Senior Community, said, “We are thrilled to observe only three current instances of COVID-19 remaining within our nursing facility.”

“Of the entire 67 residents impacted by this outbreak, 56 have fully recovered and are no longer in isolation,” he added. “Unfortunately, COVID has claimed the lives of eight people who had substantial underlying health problems.” According to the press statement, 87 of the 89 overall cases in the nursing home were considered fully vaccinated. The previous incident occurred before the COVID-19 vaccination booster shot was available, according to the nursing home.

“The health and safety of the Geer employees and residents is always our first priority. We are heartbroken to learn that some members of the Geer family have grown unwell. We wish them a swift recovery and will continue to do everything we can to reduce risk across all of our businesses “O’Connell went on to say.

From October 27 to November 9, 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Connecticut nursing facilities, according to data from the Connecticut Department of Health. During the same time period, there were at least 54 COVID-19 instances among nursing home personnel, according to the statistics.

COVID-19 instances have increased in the United States in the last month as the holidays approach.

