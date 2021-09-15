A clever trick for repurposing used sponges is shared by a woman.

On TikTok, a woman offered a creative and environmentally friendly use for sponges that you may not have considered.

Shannon Doherty, a mother of four who goes under the handle @athomewithshannon on the video-sharing app, shared her hack on September 11 with the description “GENIUS REUSABLE MOM HACK” and a light-bulb emoji.

“#momhacks #parentinghacks #reusable #learnontiktok,” Doherty, who has 1.1 million TikTok followers, added.

She also stated in the comments section that the method was “such a simple one we adore at our place!”

So, what exactly is the tip?

Doherty appears in her kitchen, sporting a neon-yellow headband and a blue shirt, in the video, which can be viewed here.

“Want an easy and reusable hack that you will be obsessed with?” she asks as she shakes three thin sponges towards the camera.

“Well, take sponges and run them under water,” the mother says as she runs one of the sponges under the tap in the sink.

“Put them in little baggies and freeze,” she says after placing a wet sponge in a plastic sandwich bag. For lunchtime and booboos, make instant icepacks. “Please share this with everyone!”

The method for creating icepacks has received a lot of attention online, with more than 74,500 views and 5,400 likes.

Many people commented on the video, expressing their delight at the inventive and environmentally friendly hack.

“This is so fantastic because it’s non-toxic and beneficial for the environment,” Elle Mungo, a TikTok user, wrote. It’s fantastic!”

“I got my mum to try it and she said you’re amazing,” another individual, I Have No Friends, said.

“My school does this with pre-schoolers,” Tress 212 stated.

“Genius!” exclaimed Wimberley. With a love-heart emoji, I said, “Great idea.”

Scout commented, “I really like those colors.”

“Way to go, Xallure16x.” said Xallure16x.

Doherty, on the other hand, hasn’t shared just one valuable tip on social media. Her account, which has over 28.5 million followers, is full of parenting and homelife advice.

On September 3, the author from the United States revealed her method for swiftly preparing school lunches, which comprised slicing through the bread rolls without first separating them.

