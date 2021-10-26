A Catholic school teacher was fired for marrying a man in violation of the ‘Morality’ clause.

After the Brooklyn Diocese ruled that he had breached “Catholic doctrine and morality” by marrying a guy, a Catholic school teacher was sacked.

After Diocese officials learned he had married his husband, Rowan, on August 1, Matthew LaBanca was simultaneously let go from his roles as a music teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Astoria and music director at Corpus Christi church on October 13, as first reported by the New York Daily News.

LaBanca said in a video broadcast to YouTube on Friday that a member of the local community had revealed details about his wedding in “an apparent act of righteousness,” which led to his termination.

“For about six weeks, a Diocesan committee of high-ranking officials convened to consider the future of my work and to answer the question, ‘Should Matthew be permitted to keep his jobs?'” According to LaBanca. “It came out that the answer was no.” While such actions are prohibited in New York, religious institutions are “authorized to lawfully discriminate” under the first amendment, according to LaBanca. “But just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s right,” he says in the video.

While state and city laws in New York ban discrimination based on sexual orientation, religious institutions fall into a gray area when it comes to these rules.

Although the school’s principal was his “fiercest champion,” LaBanca claimed that the decision to fire him was taken “ultimately” by Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, the Diocese of Brooklyn’s leader and the seventh Bishop of Brooklyn.

He claimed he was offered a severance settlement that included a “gag order” that was nearly ten pages lengthy and was worth three months’ income.

LaBanca stated that he refused to sign the order because “no price could be put on my personal integrity.”

“I’ve lost both of my jobs, all of my employment, my health insurance, and, most importantly, the community life that has meant so much to me, not because of my work performance – not in the least,” he added.

The video, which has a lot of views. This is a condensed version of the information.