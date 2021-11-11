A California man was sentenced to eight years in prison for stealing millions from investors for a fake Netflix film.

A California man was sentenced to more than 8 years in jail for defrauding investors out of $14 million by falsely saying he was creating a movie for Netflix.

According to the Department of Justice, Adam Joiner, 43, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge André Birotte on Wednesday. Joiner was also forced to pay restitution of $14 million. He had obtained the funds by stating that they would be used to finance a film called Legends, which would focus on American folk heroes such as Davy Crockett, John Henry, Calamity Jane, and Paul Bunyan.

Within months of his arrest in August 2019, Joiner pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. Instead of spending money on the alleged film, prosecutors claim that Joiner spent $5.2 million on a property in Manhattan Beach, California, and another $4.3 million on a bank account that he may have been planned to utilize for a separate project.

Joiner assured his backers at various points throughout the hoax that renowned Hollywood figures such as Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, and Guillermo Del Toro would be involved in the Legends project. Despite his guarantees, no part of the film was ever made, despite the fact that his brother Andrew Joiner wrote the screenplay for Legends and was not charged with any associated crimes.

To aid in the deception, Joiner formed a corporation called Dark Planet Pictures, LLC. The fictitious production received $8 million from Korea Investment Global Contents Fund and another $6 million from Star Century Pictures Co. Ltd. and its affiliate PGA YungPark Capital Ltd. in China.

Joiner backed up his fraudulent assertion that Netflix would distribute the picture by showing investors a forged Netflix executive’s signature on a fake distribution agreement. Joiner had not been spoken to by any Netflix executives, and the company was unaware of Legends until the fraud attempt was discovered.

Eventually, investors were informed that the Netflix distribution arrangement had fallen through. Joiner then misled the investors by claiming that a new deal with Spielberg’s Amblin Partners had been signed. He further stated that he and Del had “verbally agreed to terms.” This is a condensed version of the information.