A California doctor who contracted the Delta Variant says he could have died if the vaccine hadn’t been available.

“Isn’t hindsight 20/20? In an interview with This website, Dr. Christin Sandrock, an infectious disease expert at UC Davis, stated, “I’m alive and doing OK now, but what’s to say I wouldn’t have perished from [COVID-19].”

After his wife, a vaccinated healthcare professional, saw an unvaccinated friend, Sandrock, his wife, and their two small children all tested positive for the virus.

His family believes the friend got COVID from their kids, who were at a summer camp where there had been an outbreak recently. Sandrock’s children, who are too young to be vaccinated, became infected as his wife attempted to isolate after learning of her positive test.

The critical care director, who suffers from a number of health problems that make him more vulnerable to a bad case of coronavirus, said he would have been admitted to the hospital if it hadn’t been for his immunization.

“I’m overweight and 50, so I have two risk factors—plus I have an autoimmune illness that has me immunosuppressed, so I’m at a higher chance of having a negative outcome,” Sandrock said on Monday. “I was sick for a couple of days, with a 104-degree temperature, severe chest pain, and body aches, but I was alright.

“I didn’t make anyone else ill.” I didn’t require medical attention. Who knows what would have occurred if I hadn’t gone in and gone to the hospital if I hadn’t been vaccinated. Personally, I believe I would fare considerably worse. I would almost certainly have been admitted to the hospital.”

Sandrock claims that his personal experience proves that immunizations work. He explained that having a COVID-19 vaccine isn’t about being immune to the virus, but rather about preventing severe symptoms that could force a patient to use a ventilator.

He explained, "It's not about having no disease." "It's about having a considerably lower opulence of your outcome, which is kind of what the national statistics shows. There have been 5,500 persons hospitalized and/or died in the United States out of about 150 million people who have been vaccinated, which is a very low rate.