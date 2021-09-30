A Britney Spears fan’s reaction to the news of her conservatorship during a workout goes viral.

Britney Spears fan and online fitness teacher Jamie Spears described the hilarious moment he learnt mid-workout that the popstar’s conservatorship had been suspended.

Caleb Marshall, aka The Fitness Marshall, has over 2 million YouTube subscribers and frequently offers livestream workouts for his audience to participate in. Britney Spears’ father would no longer be acting as her conservator after a judge decided in her favor, which coincided with her workout on Wednesday.

Over 4 million people have seen his humorous reaction.

“Can you give me a short update or am I going to lose it?” Between workouts, Marshall approached an off-screen man and asked him a question.

“Jamie has vanished?” He screamed back, then leapt to his feet and clapped as the news was confirmed.

He said, “Oh, this is a good day, we’re going to sweat booties.”

Marshall recruited the help of the playing song, clearly thrilled by the new development in Britney Spears’ protracted campaign to end her conservatorship. He responded to the lines with a quick wit, “You just given me a reason.” “One step closer to freedom for my queen.”

“We are going to slay this so hard in the name of Britney Jean Spears,” he said as he continued to work out.

When it came to how he wanted to deal with Jamie Spears while also exercising, things got a little less cheery. He said, “Jump, high knee Jamie in the face.” While introducing the next elbow-focused maneuver, he added, “Elbow him.”

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

While we were live, @thefitnessmarshall found out the news #FREEBRITNEYâTMTM original sound – The Fitness Marshall

Marshall, like many Britney Spears admirers, was ecstatic at a California judge’s decision to remove Jamie Spears as the custodian of her estate after 13 years.

Last Monday, Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, applied to the courts for the suspension and the appointment of a temporary conservator. Her finances will now be managed by John Zabel, a certified public accountant.

Jamie Spears’ lawyer protested to the suspension, claiming that since the conservatorship was slated to end, it was unnecessary.

Britney Spears was placed under conservatorship in 2008 due to mental health concerns, with her father in charge of her personal and financial affairs.

Marshall has a lot of fans. This is a condensed version of the information.