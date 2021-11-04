A bridesmaid who sat with ‘Randoms’ at her sister’s wedding has sparked outrage on the internet.

On Mumsnet, a woman expressed her dissatisfaction at being cut out of her sister’s wedding planning, and the internet reacted positively.

The woman claimed that she is one of four bridesmaids for her sister’s wedding next week in the message, which was published to the parenting site on November 2 under the user name Pcofmushu.

The other three bridesmaids, she added, were close friends of her sister’s and had “managed everything, from the hen party to the finer aspects on the day.”

“To add salt to the wound,” the three bridesmaids drew together the seating plan—and the woman is the only bridesmaid not seated at the top table with the newlyweds.

She stated, ” “I’m seated at a random table with groom’s friends of groom’s friends!!! I understand that there is no right or wrong, and my sister is clearly pleased with the way the wedding is being planned.

“But I can’t help but feel irritated by the whole situation. I feel like I was cast as the BM [bridesmaid]since I am the younger sibling, and it’s what’should’ happen. I’ve never had any BM responsibilities; it’s just a title!” “Quite honestly, I have just as much of an idea as they do,” she said of other wedding guests inquiring about the details of her sister’s big day. She also expressed her dissatisfaction with being the lone bridesmaid who “sat in a random nook among randoms, not even my own partner!” On Mumsnet’s “AIBU?”—am I being unreasonable? section, the post has received over 200 responses “—a thread

Chloemol, for example, made the following observation: “I’m sorry, but I’m not up to it. I’d go to my sister and express my disappointment at not being included in any of the others’ decisions.

"I feel like I'm a token bridesmaid she doesn't really want, and I'm furious that she thinks it's okay for other BMs to sit at the top table… What if I did the same thing to her at my wedding?" DroopyClematis recommends: "I'd be informing my sister about how you're feeling, and then I'd leave from the job. It would be humiliating for you to be seated on the big day.