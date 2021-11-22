A bombshell documentary exposes Prince Harry and Prince William’s tumultuous relationship.

The Princes And The Press, which will air on Britain’s BBC 2 on Monday night, will focus on the two royals and their interactions with the media.

The first episode will focus on the years after the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.

As the timeframe moves from 2018 to 2021, the second half of the two-part series will take the drama into more controversial territory.

Meghan Markle has claimed that “The Firm” was actively involved in “perspetuating falsehoods about us” throughout that time.

It covers the time when Meghan claimed she had suicidal thoughts in the wake of harsh media attention, but the palace informed her she couldn’t go to a mental hospital because it would make the institution appear terrible.

It also covers the year-long period during which Meghan and Harry filed six lawsuits against news organizations.

Amid this period, William kicked Harry out of Kensington Palace during a fight over allegations Meghan Markle abused her servants, according to historian Robert Lacey’s biography Battle of Brothers.

The show has already caused a response in the British press, even before it has aired.

The front page of the UK tabloid The Mail on Sunday on November 21 read: “Royals at battle with BBC over ‘tittle tattle’ documentary.”

According to the publication, no one in the palace had seen the documentary ahead of time, and the first episode is set to premiere tonight, November 22, at 9:00 p.m. GMT (4:00 p.m. ET).

“Amol Rajan narrates the narrative of one of the most dramatic eras in contemporary royal history, looking at how the younger royals’ relationship with the media evolved following the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee,” according to the BBC website.

Episode 2 delves deeper into contentious area, moving on from Meghan and Harry’s wedding to the era when the brothers’ friendship fell apart.

“Amol analyzes the period from 2018 to 2021, a difficult time for the royals that includes the birth of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and the royal tours of the Sussexes and the Cambridges,” according to the BBC website.

