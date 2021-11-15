A ‘Blizzard’ of new infections on the way prompts the United Kingdom to expand its COVID vaccine booster program.

According to the Associated Press, the UK government expanded its COVID-19 vaccination booster program to include younger people on Monday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of a “blizzard” of new virus illnesses during the winter months.

Booster shots from Pfizer or Moderna were formerly exclusively available to adults over 50, vulnerable young people, and those working in hospitals and care centers. All inhabitants aged 40 to 49 will henceforth be vaccinated, according to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, an independent organization of scientists that advises the British government on vaccines.