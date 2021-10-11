A bizarre interview with the cast of ‘The Sopranos’ from 20 years ago has resurfaced.

A weird interview from a British TV show involving the cast of The Sopranos has gone viral.

Along with the show’s creator, David Chase, James Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, and Dominic Chianese all appeared on the Big Breakfast in 2000.

From 1992 to 2002, The Big Breakfast was a long-running morning show in the United Kingdom.

The Channel 4 light entertainment breakfast program was known for its sarcastic tone and frequent star guests. It was televised live from a private residence in East London.

In the video, hosts Johnny Vaughan and Liza Tarbuck play a peculiar game with the cast in which they must predict how many gangster movies their co-stars have appeared in.

(If you’re curious, the answer is 95 percent.)

(If you're curious, the answer is 95 percent.)

The video is a bizarre hybrid of two very different early 2000s cultural entities that followers are enjoying now on social media.

At the time of publication, the video has been seen nearly 200,000 times on Twitter.

A tweet reads, “This big breakfast/Sopranos crossover has my brain spinning.”

“Wow,” one person added. It’s just delightful. Fuck me, @Johnnyvaughan wasn’t he a host/presenter? “The very best.” “Unreal,” one joked. It was as if I were in a lucid dream. They’re all undoubtedly exhausted from press junkets and then thrown into that madhouse first thing in the morning.” The prequel film The Many Saints of Newark released in September, hurling The Sopranos back into the zeitgeist in 2021.

The film depicts what life was like in New Jersey when characters from The Sopranos, such as Junior, Johnny Boy, and Silvio, were younger.

Michael Gandolfini, the actor’s real-life son, plays the younger Tony Soprano, who was played by the late James Gandolfini.

The younger Gandolfini said of taking on the role earlier this month, “It makes me feel incredibly happy because I love my dad.”

In 2013, at the age of 51, his father died after a heart attack.

“There are times when I feel insecure. According to The Independent, he said, “I hope I don’t just get cast as my dad doppelganger.” “Sometimes I wonder whether I’m simply good because of my appearance. This is a condensed version of the information.