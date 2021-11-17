A ‘Beauty Consultant’ is accused of murdering a woman by injecting her with illegal silicone butt injections.

During a cosmetic operation, a Houston woman is suspected of unlawfully injecting silicone butt injections into another woman, resulting in her death.

After delivering the shots without a license, Lisa Fernandez, 47, is facing a charge of second degree felony manslaughter, according to KTRK.

On Wednesday morning, Fernandez appeared in front of a judge for the first time and was given a $40,000 bond. The 47-year-old will also be barred from doing any unauthorized medical or cosmetic operations, according to the judge.

In a pre-trial interview, Ferandez, who represented herself as a “working from home beauty consultant,” told prosecutors that she was aware of the procedure’s risks if performed incorrectly.

According to court documents, the victim, Marja McClendon, flew to Houston from St. Louis, Missouri, on April 24, 2018, for the operation, according to KTRK.

McClendon reportedly began coughing and having shortness of breath after Fernandez had administered half of the injections.

According to court filings, Fernandez had to stop the treatment many times because McClendon complained of agony and unable to breathe properly, according to a witness, according to Click2Houston.

Later that day, McClendon went to the ER at North Memorial Hospital in Houston, but she departed after being assessed. According to the witness, McClendon returned the next day to see Fernandez and informed her that the first batch of injections had “gone wrong.” McClendon allegedly requested a refund, but Fernandez refused to give the woman her money back, claiming that she did not provide refunds. This allegedly resulted in a verbal spat.

According to court filings, after discovering she wouldn’t get her money back for the operation, McClendon opted to go forward with the second set of injections the next day.

According to the witness, after the second round of injections, McClendon began to have greater health problems and began coughing up blood.

McClendon returned to St. Louis, where she was sent to the hospital and died on April 30, 2018.

McClendon died of complications of silicone pulmonary embolism, an uncommon but potentially fatal condition that can occur when patients receive silicone injections from unlicensed practitioners, according to an autopsy.

Silicone injections are utilized in a variety of aesthetic operations, but if not performed by a competent physician, they can result in respiratory failure.

