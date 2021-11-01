A bear breaks into a home in California to eat KFC that has been left on the kitchen counter.

This Halloween season, a guy in California was given a different type of scare when he discovered a bear eating food off his kitchen counter.

According to ABC7, Sierra Madre resident John Holden got home to discover his front door wide open and a bear eating his leftover KFC.

The bear can be seen sitting up on the counter, munching the bucket of fast food, as Holden films from a safe distance in a video shared with the news site.

When Holden returned home, he reported he saw one bear outside his house, but there was at least one more on the property at the time of his recording.

While he lives in an area where bear encounters are common, he claims this is the first time a bear has entered his home.

Holden told ABC7, “I’ve had a lot of other experiences with them.”

“I’ve had them run into me in the backyard a few of times, but never in the house. That was something different entirely, and they certainly messed up the place.” In this case, he believes the stench of leftover KFC was too much for the bears to endure.

In yet another goldilocks-in-reverse twist, the bears ended up lying about in Holden’s yard after their fried chicken theft, clearly exhausted from their meal.

Fortunately, by producing a series of loud noises, he was able to encourage the animals to leave his property.

For those concerned about bears digging through your trash and home, Wildlife Informer offers a few simple tips.

The most obvious is to dispose of any food waste as soon as possible. They also suggest buying one of several smells that are “known to deter” bears from looking for food near your home and trash.

Ammonia, pine essential oil, apple cider vinegar, Lysol, and pinesol are among them.

