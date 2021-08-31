A Bart Simpson-inspired prank takes place at a Virginia school board meeting.

Last week, a Virginia school board was the target of a funny prank straight out of the Bart Simpson playbook.

A common running gag on The Simpsons was Bart making anonymous calls to Moe’s Tavern, demanding to talk with entertaining and inventively named patrons like “Seymour Butz.”

The joke was that when Moe proceeded to ask the various barflies for aid aloud (for example, telling them, “I want to Seymour Butz”), there would be a lot of laughter all around.

While such kind of jokes may be less popular on the show these days, an unidentified prankster is nevertheless using the format in real life.

On Thursday, August 26, board member Reverend Dr. Roscoe D. Cooper III began calling up members of the public who had registered to speak at a Henrico School Board meeting.

It rapidly became clear that the names on the list of people who would be summoned for public remark during the meeting weren’t real people.

Cooper and the rest of the school board didn’t seem to detect anything wrong.

In under a minute, he requested each of “Phil McCraken,” “Suck Mahdick,” “Ophelia McCaulk,” “Eileen Dover,” “Don Kedick,” and “Wayne Kerr” to mount the podium in turn, stopping as each name was disregarded.

It didn’t take long for social media to catch up on the joke, with a Twitter version of the video receiving over 76,000 retweets and 7 million views.

I’m crying because some kids pranked a school board meeting with some Bart Simpson nonsense!! pic.twitter.com/c9fX3GbejA

August 30, 2021 — Jess (@lovinmygirls218)

Cooper, a pastor of Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, has since confirmed the joke in a response to one of the tweets about it.

He wrote, “I’ve laughed since, but those names totally passed over my head.” “I had no idea they weren’t real.”

Cooper has been contacted by this website for additional comment on the video.

This brief chuckle stands in stark contrast to the spectacles that have played out at other school board meetings across the country, where officials voting on whether or not to implement mask laws have faced thinly veiled threats and baseless charges linking face coverings to. This is a condensed version of the information.