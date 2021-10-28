A 9-year-old boy died while attempting to complete the TikTok challenge.

While attempting a deadly TikTok challenge, a 9-year-old boy died.

The child, identified only as Matias by Fox5 in San Diego, had been attempting the “blackout challenge” at his home in Tijuana, Mexico.

Participants are challenged to restrict their breathing “until they lose consciousness,” according to the website PopBuzz.

The challenge has taken up on TikTok, although it predates modern media, according to the website. Children are more likely to learn about it online now than they were in the past, when they might have heard about it via friends.

Matias was spotted hanging from a tree by a neighbor. According to Fox5, the youngster had a garden home wrapped around his neck.

According to one individual who spoke to the news organization: “He was already on the ground when I arrived, so I gave him first aid and could hardly detect his heartbeat. He was unresponsive when police and paramedics arrived.” After witnessing the blackout challenge on a popular video, a friend of the victim confirmed to the investigators that Matias was attempting it. At the time, the boy’s mother was at work and he was alone.

For many years, medical specialists have warned about the risks of the challenge, also known as “the fainting game,” “speed dreaming,” and “the passout challenge.” Since the beginning of 2021, several youngsters have died while attempting it.

Joshua Haileyesus, a 12-year-old from Aurora, Colorado, was found unconscious after allegedly attempting it in March. He was on life support for 19 days before passing away.

A 10-year-old Italian girl died in January after attempting the challenge with a belt after seeing a video of someone accomplishing it on TikTok. The child, who was from the Sicilian city of Palermo, was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest and confirmed brain dead.

Between 1995 and 2007, at least 82 young people died as a result of the “choking game,” according to a report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2008.

Males made up 87 percent of the total, with the majority of them being between the ages of 11 and 16. Deaths were found in 31 different states, according to the report.

“The researchers indicated the analysis definitely underestimates the number of deaths,” according to a CDC press statement announcing the report.

ParentsTogether, a non-profit organization, has launched a petition to TikTok. This is a condensed version of the information.