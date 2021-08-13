A 36-year-old woman died 50 feet from her home in an Oregon heat wave.

According to a Portland news outlet, a 36-year-old lady died on the sidewalk barely 50 feet from her home during the epic heat wave that hit the Pacific Northwest at the end of June, killing hundreds of people.

In attempt to find out what happened to Ashlyn Maddox, who resided in a Portland adult foster care home, NBC station KGW spoke to neighbors and acquaintances, requested 911 calls, and obtained Nest camera videos from the neighborhood.

Maddox’s name was recently added to a list of the 96 persons who died in Oregon as a result of the June heat wave, which was published by the state medical examiner’s office in response to a Freedom of Information request.

The data was requested by KGW and other news outlets in the state in order to discover more about the deaths, including details on the victims’ residences and whether or not they had air conditioning.

Maddox died on June 28th, a record-breaking day in Oregon when temperatures in Portland reached 116 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hyperthermia, or an excessively high body temperature produced by a failure of the body’s heat-regulating mechanisms to keep it cool in hot surroundings, was the cause of her death.

Maddox had passed out on the street, one house down from her adult foster care home, after being dumped off by a medical transport service that transports patients to and from appointments.

Several others attempted to aid Maddox, and paramedics were dispatched, but they were unable to resuscitate her.

“Ashlyn was a nice girl. She was a stunning individual. In terms of her family, I’m sure they’re crushed. Heidi Hall, a friend of Maddox’s, told KGW that she was very close to her grandmother. “She still had a lot of life left in her. She was snatched up far too soon.”

According to a preliminary assessment from Multnomah County’s Public Health Division, 67-year-old Jollene “Jolly” Brown died as a result of her air conditioner breaking during the historic Oregon heat wave.

In the, the woman’s son, who had taken the unit away to try to fix it, said. This is a condensed version of the information.