A 300-year-old library book was returned with a note from a woman.

Officials say a 1704 copy of the 1688 book The Faith and Practice of a Church of England-Man has returned to Sheffield Cathedral in England, some 300 years after it was checked out of the cathedral’s library and 200 years after the library was disassembled.

The Faith and Practice of a Church of England-Man, written by Christian theologian William Stanley, appears to present an overview of the ideas and beliefs that members of the religious denomination are required to hold. According to the University of Cambridge, Stanley held a number of posts within the church before his death in 1731.

Sheffield Cathedral was founded in 1430, but until 1914, it was known as Sheffield Parish Church. According to the cathedral’s official website, it still has remains of the original Norman stonemasonry. The cathedral has housed members of King Henry VIII’s inner circle, withstood a terrible flood that killed 200 inhabitants, and survived numerous major conflicts, including the English Civil War, World War I, and World War II, during its nearly 600-year history. When German forces bombarded Sheffield in 1940, it suffered modest damage.

According to Reverend Canon Keith Farrow of the Sheffield Star, the book arrived in the mail last week with a note from a woman in Wales who stated that her recently deceased godmother had requested that it be returned to the cathedral. The inscription “This Book Belongs to ye Lending Library in Sheffield Church 1709” appears on the inner pages.

“Of course, something was taken out of the lending library and never returned. “I can see someone walking into the lending library and taking this book out,” Farrow added. According to a cathedral news release, he has been the cathedral’s vice dean since 2019 and its canon missioner since 2014.

The book has outlived its home, which was most likely razed in the early 1800s.

“We’re not sure where it was in the building. We have a few books from that period, from the early Georgian period onwards, so we believe the library was probably scattered around the time of the first re-ordering of the church in the late Georgian period,” Farrow added.

