A letter written by Empress Catherine the Great of Russia in 1787 recommending immunization, as well as a portrait of her, were sold at auction for $1.26 million.

On December 1, McDougall’s in London auctioned the Dmitry Levitsky painting as well as a note explaining the benefits of smallpox vaccination.

William McDougall, the auction house’s founder, confirmed the statistic. The buyer remained anonymous.

“Because of its relevance to current events, the Catherine the Great letter sparked a lot of interest and exposure in Russia and the West,” he said. “Moreover, the portrait is significant in Russian art history because it was an exceptional contemporaneous painting of Catherine by a Russian.” The letter and portrait were estimated to be worth between $1 and $1.6 million.

After her future husband was scarred during a smallpox epidemic, the famed Russian empress was the first in the country to get vaccinated against the disease.

She sent the letter to describe how to arrange a large-scale vaccination campaign, warning that without immunization, “grave harm will befall the ordinary people.”

During a voyage to Crimea, Catherine the Great (1729–1796), better known as Catherine II, sent the letter “about inoculating against smallpox in parts of modern-day Ukraine.” Count Piotr Aleksandrovich Rumiantsev was the recipient of the letter.

According to the auction firm that specializes in Russian art, the letter is the first known record describing Russia’s first immunization campaign.

The letter is “definitely topical at the moment,” according to McDougall, who also thinks it’s “quite intriguing that renowned leaders urging immunization is nothing new.”

“Count Piotr Aleksandrovich, among the other responsibilities allocated to you by the Welfare Boards in the Provinces, one of the most essential should be the introduction of smallpox vaccination, which, as we all know, does considerable harm, especially among the common people.”

“Such immunization should be commonplace everywhere, and it is now even more convenient because doctors or medical attendants can be found in practically every neighborhood, and it does not need a large outlay.”

“To set an example, issue an order in each provincial town, on the first occasion, to count the remaining redundant conventual dwellings or minor monasteries that have been demolished, and build.” This is a condensed version of the information.