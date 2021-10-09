A 22-year-old woman dies after a botched cosmetic procedure while the illegal clinic’s staff flees.

After receiving cosmetic operations at a beauty clinic in the Mexican city of Monterrey in the state of Nuevo León, a 22-year-old lady died. In the aftermath of the unlawful procedure, staff at the clinic where it was conducted have apparently gone on the run.

Cinthia Lizeth Vega, the woman, developed problems during the treatments on Tuesday and was transferred to a medical clinic, where she died six hours later, according to Mexican news outlet SDP Noticias.

Vega had gone to the Elohim Servicios Integrales Estéticas clinic in Monterrey for liposuction in her arms and tummy.

The Nuevo León State Investigation Agency, which is probing the event, claimed Vega’s blood pressure had spiked after the surgeon applied anesthesia, which is why she was rushed to the medical center.

The facility only had a permit to conduct medical consultations, according to the Nuevo León Department of Health, and was not authorized to perform any surgical procedures. The clinic has now been closed by authorities.

Julio César Vega, the woman’s father, informed local television station INFO 7 that medical employees at the clinic fled to avoid being prosecuted for what had transpired.

The father said in an interview with AW 1280 radio on Wednesday that those responsible should turn themselves up and that authorities should make sure they don’t go unpunished.

“I want them to surrender so they can pay for what they did to my daughter,” he stated. “She was fine before they sent her to me like this.”

He described his daughter as “very joyful and very lovely.”

The woman worked in a restaurant and lived with her parents. According to Telediario, the woman was arranging a trip to Cancn with her boyfriend, whom she hoped to marry.

The woman’s father had advised her not to have the surgery done before, but she disobeyed him.

“She paid no attention to us. I warned her not to go… we warned her in the family, ‘Don’t go, don’t go,’ but she went anyhow “In an interview with AW 1280 radio, the father stated.

He said that the authorities had not supplied the family with any updates on the investigation’s progress. This is a condensed version of the information.