A 20-year-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ fan discovers an incredible movie detail.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first episode of the epic The Lord of the Rings trilogy, but some fans are only now discovering Easter eggs concealed in the film.

With Ian McKellen as Gandalf, Sean Bean as Boromir, Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn, and Elijah Wood as Frodo, The Fellowship of the Ring offers an all-star cast as they strive to save Middle Earth.

The first film, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books of the same name, follows the party on their first journey to Mordor. Boromir dies along the way (spoiler alert), and Gandalf appears to die as well, yet the wizard returns as Gandalf the White in the sequel, The Two Towers.

Gandalf’s appearance changes from ragged robes and unkempt hair to a sleek, straight do and spotless white linens. His magical staff also receives an update, going from a root-like stick to a smooth, white prop with an elaborate head.

However, when admirers examined Gandalf’s original staff more closely, they discovered an intriguing detail.

His iconic pipe is hidden in plain sight in the gnarled tip of his stick, a monument to the wizard’s love of smoking with his hobbit pals.

Radicek, a Reddit user, spotted the sophisticated storage area and published a series of images pointing out the pipe’s position.

Radicek said on the forum’s Damn section, “It only took me 20 years to realize.” That is a fascinating page.

The picture, which was uploaded in November, received over 70,000 likes, with many movie lovers admitting they had missed the detail as well.

Others cracked jokes, while others pointed out that the staff’s bonus feature was included in a longer version of the film.

ZAILOR37 enquired: "How could I have missed this? Is it possible that I've jumped timeframes yet again? *sigh" "Probably has a smartphone holder someplace," Kinokomushroom joked. OptiBrownsFan made the following comment: "Many people were unaware that Gandolf kept his pipe in his staff, as shown in the photo. I'd never seen it before, so I can attest to the fact that this is very cool." Inevitable- Octopus pondered: "The staff of a wizard is plainly the equivalent of a purse. And it's more fashionable."