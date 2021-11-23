A 16-year-on-the-run alleged sexual predator was discovered dead by a neighbor.

The body of an old man discovered rotting in his South Carolina home has been recognized as that of an alleged sexual predator who had been on the run for more than 16 years.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department in California wanted Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, for multiple charges of sexual assault on a child.

He had been on the US Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted Fugitive list since 2006 for allegedly sexually assaulting underage girls and was considered a high risk.

On November 6, McLean’s body was discovered at his home in the 200 block of Jennifer Lane, Seneca, South Carolina, by a concerned neighbor conducting a welfare check. He hadn’t been seen or heard from in several weeks at that point.

McLean’s neighbor alerted the authorities after discovering his body. Authorities only found the facts during the ensuing investigation into his death.

According to a press statement from the US Marshals Service, McLean had been living at the South Carolina residence for the previous 15 years under the alias “James Fitzgerald.”

After obtaining a fingerprint after his autopsy on November 15, officials were able to identify him. This was then compared to McLean’s previously known fingerprints, with fingerprint analysis showing a positive match.

The autopsy also revealed that there was no evidence of foul play in McLean’s death.

McLean’s arrest warrant was issued for the first time in 2005.

One of his claimed victims, who is now an adult, told the US Marshals Service that McLean abused her more than 100 times between the ages of 5 and 7, according to the US Marshals Service.

He was added to the US Marshals Service’s 15 Most Wanted Fugitive list in 2006, following a year on the run. Despite this, McLean managed to avoid being apprehended until his death.

Lynn Ellison, whose husband discovered McLean's remains, told WSBTV that she and her husband had never sensed anything was wrong with him. "He appeared to be a genuinely pleasant guy." "That's what makes it so terrifying," she explained. "Jim was someone we knew. Jim was his name."