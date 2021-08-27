90,000 students are forced to quarantine at the start of the school year as the United States reopens its schools.

Within the first two weeks of the new school year, almost 90,000 kids were compelled to quarantine after getting the virus or coming into touch with infected classmates.

As the Delta variation spreads, illnesses have been reported in 19 different states. Between August 12 and August 19, more than 180,000 children tested positive for COVID-19, accounting for 4% of the 4.5 million child COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, children now account for one out of every five new COVID cases in the last week, with 1,400 of them being admitted to pediatric inpatient beds across the country.

According to official data, more over 20,000 students in Mississippi are under quarantine due to Covid-19 exposure. https://t.co/wJFHUCU9Ga

In the Atlanta metro area, over 23K pupils and employees have been ordered to quarantine. https://t.co/ZrGZZBzVPo/tgeGZdRXU0/tgeGZdRXU0/tgeGZdRXU0/tgeGZdRXU0/tgeGZdRXU0/tgeGZd

When you add in reports of diseased school instructors and employees, the total number of persons quarantining as cold and flu season approaches is 154,000.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, Mississippi has experienced the worst of the epidemic, with 65,525 K-12 children being quarantined for either testing positive or being exposed. According to the Clarion-Ledger, at least six children have died in Mississippi as a result of COVID-19 problems.

COVID-19 instances have also been a problem in Atlanta-area schools, with 23,000 affected children and employees recorded, with 100 persons requiring isolation in the first week. In states like Louisiana and Florida, tens of thousands of children have been compelled to quarantine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises students and teachers to wear masks.

Masks are not required in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Utah, Arizona, or South Carolina. Many Republican governors have declared that parents, not the school district or the state government, should make health-care decisions for their children.

In spite of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ directives due to Florida’s growing COVID-19 cases, half of Florida’s 2.8 million pupils are obliged to wear masks as part of the student dress code.