8 Unhealthy Facts About The Gummy Candy Favorite on National Gummi Worm Day

Since their introduction by German candy company Trolli 40 years ago in 1981, gummy worms have been a favorite of the young and young at heart all over the country.

The creepy-looking gelatin candy, which was inspired by the original gummy candy, gummy bears, has become one of the best-selling candies of all time and is celebrated every July 15, which has been called National Gummi Worm Day.

While the gelatinous sweets are known as “gummi” in Germany, the name is commonly stylised as “gummy” in the United States.

While there’s no denying they’re delicious, gummy worms, like most candy, can have significant health consequences if ingested in large quantities.

Here are eight facts about gummy worms that could make you think twice about picking up another pack, courtesy of Live Strong, Healthline, and The Atlantic, for those planning to feast on these goodies on National Gummi Worm Day 2021 coming Thursday:

It erodes the enamel of the teeth.

As soon as gummy sweets are swallowed, the bacteria in people’s mouths get to work. These bacteria produce a chemical process that converts sugar to an acidic state, which is detrimental for the teeth.

The acid eats away at the enamel of the teeth, leaving them vulnerable to cavities and, eventually, toothaches.

It’s loaded with sugar.

Too much sugar is never beneficial because it has a slew of additional, generally negative, side effects. Sugar, for example, causes blood pressure to rise and fall. According to Atkins, it can cause mood swings, migraines, and even more acute sugar cravings.

Although sugar makes individuals feel better, it only does so for a short time and is generally followed by increased desires and hunger.

Lycasin is found in sugar-free gummy candies.

Lycasin, a hydrogenated glucose and sugar substitute used in sugar-free gummy sweets, has been shown to have a negative impact on the digestive system. When drank in excess, sugar alcohol can produce loose bowel movements, stomach churning, and stomachaches, according to The Atlantic.

One of the dangers is gaining weight.

Consuming sugary foods raises the risk of being obese and acquiring diabetes and heart disease. Because sugary foods are high in glycemic index, they can have a considerable impact on blood sugar levels.

It can cause tooth cracks.

Enamel protects the teeth by acting like a blanket. When this is eliminated, the tooth becomes vulnerable to things that wear teeth down. The teeth would be easier to clean if the enamel was removed.