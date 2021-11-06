8 Things to Know About CBD Oil for Dogs

CBD oil is a rapidly expanding business, and the substance is now being promoted as a canine treatment as well.

Indeed, the therapy is already big business, with Grand View Research forecasting that the market for CDB oil will be worth more than $37.4 million by 2020.

Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club (AKC), cautions that while CBD oil may have potential benefits for dogs, owners should always see their veterinarian before beginning any medical therapies.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “Although much of the available scientific evidence pertaining to their use in animals is currently limited, cannabinoids such as CBD appear to hold therapeutic promise in areas such as the treatment of epilepsy and the management of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis, neurogenic pain, and possibly anxiety.

“While the results of a few well-controlled research have been published, the majority of what we know comes from anecdotal or case accounts.

“People must understand that CBD is not marijuana, which is toxic to dogs and should never be given to them under any circumstances.

“It’s also a good idea to consult with your veterinarian before starting any medication or supplements, as your veterinarian is the one who knows your dog’s medical history and needs the best.”

Here are some of the most significant facts about CBD oil for dogs that you should be aware of.

1. What Is CBD Oil and How Does It Work?

While CBD, or cannabidiol, is a molecule present in cannabis and hemp, the oil from which it is extracted has very little delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychotropic ingredient in marijuana.

Note that while hemp-derived CBD oil products (containing less than 0.3 percent THC) are allowed on the federal level, they are still banned under state legislation in several states.

2. Is CBD Harmful to Dogs?

There has been no scientific research into the effects of CBD oil on dogs to yet.

Cannabinoids, on the other hand, interact with endocannabinoid receptors in the central and peripheral neurological systems, which assist maintain bodily balance and keep it in a normal healthy state, according to study.

3. What Dog Health Issues Could CBD Oil Help With?

Although definitive scientific data on the use of CBD to treat dogs is still missing, the American Kennel Club (AKC) claims that “Anecdotal evidence from dog owners suggests it can assist to relieve pain, particularly neuropathic pain. This is a condensed version of the information.